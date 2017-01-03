Two new eateries open at Carriage Crossing

The Shops at Carriage Crossing has announced the grand opening of two new eateries – Frida’s Restaurante Mexicano and Buttercups Cupcakes.

Both are locally-owned and family-operated.

“We’re excited about these new additions to our center,” said Susan Eads, general manager of Carriage Crossing.

This is the second Frida’s Restaurante Mexicano location in the Memphis area. The first location opened in Mid-Town in 2012. Frida’s offers a patio for outdoor dining and several design features from Mexico, including a front door cut from one piece of steel and a 35-foot long copper bar.

This will be the first physical storefront for Buttercups Cupcakes, which has been filling online orders for more than seven years. Buttercups will offer cupcakes and other treats in two dozen flavors, along with specialty coffee drinks.

Dine-in guests can also take advantage of free Wi-Fi. Buttercups opens to the public on Jan. 7.

Both eateries are located in the southeastern portion of the center, near Courtyard by Marriott. These openings bring the restaurant and specialty food retailer count to 13 at Carriage Crossing.

