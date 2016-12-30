Lady Dragons fall to Northpoint in third round of tourney

Posted on December 30, 2016.
The Collierville Lady Dragons started their holiday namesake tournament 2-0, besting Douglas and Jonesboro on Tuesday and Wednesday.
However, Collierville fell 46-27 to Northpoint Christian of Southaven Thursday night in the third round of the Dragon Fire Invitational.
The Trojans started the game with a 19-4 run and Collierville never recovered. Up 26-19 at halftime, Northpoint extended its lead with a 11-2 run in the third quarter.
PICTURED: Lauren Taylor pulls down a rebound.
