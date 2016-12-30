Categorized | News

Lady Dragons fall to Northpoint in third round of tourney

Colliervilles Lauren Taylor pulls down one of her 10 rebounds against Douglass in the 2016 Dragon Fire tournament

The Collierville Lady Dragons started their holiday namesake tournament 2-0, besting Douglas and Jonesboro on Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, Collierville fell 46-27 to Northpoint Christian of Southaven Thursday night in the third round of the Dragon Fire Invitational.

The Trojans started the game with a 19-4 run and Collierville never recovered. Up 26-19 at halftime, Northpoint extended its lead with a 11-2 run in the third quarter.

PICTURED: Lauren Taylor pulls down a rebound.


