Collierville cruises to 45-12 win in first round of Dragon tourney

The Lady Dragons scorched Douglass 45-12 Tuesday night in the first round of the Dragon Fire Invitational at Collierville High School.

ABOVE: Lauren Taylor paced the Dragons with 14 points and helped her team get out to an early 15-3 lead.

The Dragons (6-4) put away Douglass in the second half with a 16-0 run.

Collierville will play Jonesboro Wednesday in the second round of the tournament. The Lady Hurricanes are 6-3 on the season and coming off of a 60-32 first round win.

LEAD ART: Gabby Harris gets a good look at the basket against Douglass in the first round of the Dragon Fire tournament.