This year, the Collierville Burch Library, in partnership with Main Street Collierville, is offering families an opportunity to enjoy a Christmas Story Walk as they stroll along the Collierville Town Square. Share Jan Brettís retelling of ìThe Mittenî with your family in a unique way.

Starting on the west side of the Town Square, read the pages of the book as you stroll past merchant windows decorated for the holidays.

The story walk kicked off on Dec. 10 with a special event but the book pages will be on display in local shops through Dec. 31.

PICTURED: Macon Davis sits down to read at a table in front of Dyer’s Cafe.

