Letters to Santa

Collierville Elementary School

Mrs. Luzar’s Class

Dear Santa,

I will git to see you in Nashvil. My elf is fune. I have all rede writd you a leter so you proble orete no wut I won’t this chrismis.

Sincerely,

Haven

Dear Santa,

I wold like Harry potter legos for christmas. I wuold also like ps4. And I wuold like a my own computer.

Sincerely,

Brian



Dear Santa,

I have been relly good this year. For Crhismis i wount Littil Live Pets. And i wount a conprotr. And i wount stuff for my toys and i want a toy.

Sincerely,

Anna

Dear Santa,

I luve Santa. Santa ples get a toy wos for me and got a tah fo ros.

Sincerely,

Piper

Dear Santa,

I have ben a gude girl. I want a umecin girl dol. And I whish you have a good night.

Sincerely,

Emma

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing well and your wife mrs clause and your elfs and dasher dancer comet and coupid. I hope evey one has a hepey year.

Sincerely,

Jacob

Dear Santa,

I have Ben rely Good can I ples have a silcoh BaBy, and a BaBy Go BiBie. a camru.

Sincerely,

Vivien

Dear Santa,

I Have ben rely goob this yer. I woob like a noow bike and a skoober and a hem it and a spase stashin and that is all. I woob like and mirae, crismissand.

Sincerely,

Joshua

Dear Santa,

I have been good at home and school. Can i pleis have x box and a voltron toy and a pupei and pokemon cards and pokemon shirts and tape and a bag!

Sincerely,

Brenden

Dear Santa,

I’ve bin gud boy This yrr. Ples can I have a pupy For crismis and a shark tooth nelcis and a eco and a neck gard and a elf For woching me and my sistr.

Sincerely,

Reed

Dear Santa,

I have been good So can you bring me a litteiss pet shop Lps jet and i like you and i whot to now how you are doing.

Sincerely,

Annie

Dear Santa,

I want a stuffy for Christmas. I also told you elfs what else I want. I rilly love Christmas. I cannot bleve that my elf got marryed! Christmas is so cool!I hope you get this letter bye.

Sincerely,

Avery

Dear Santa,

Can you get me that fur real frend dragon? So can some elvs come to my house? You can get me a Minty Pony Biuld a bear?

Sincerely,

Hope

Dear Santa,

I wut a cat

I wut a taplit

I wut fakc stuv

I wut toblos

I wut a elf

I wut nuwe shus

Sincerely,

Lila

Dear Santa,

I want a race car for Christmas. I Love you. can you bring a race car For Chistmas for me pritty plese. it whas too iksesiv so I whas thiking I wood ask you.

Sincerely,

Suri

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I will poot my cek list in the mall. so you can cek it so you can make the toys. own is a bike. and my brouthr whas beeing good. and my mom and dad whr beeing good.

Sincerely,

Ryan

Dear Santa,

I wot Mokhhhol.

I wot migk cor.

I will git a cor.

I git a toy lttle cor

I wot a cor giv by self

Sincerely,

Dembrio

Dear Santa,

I sana dog

Sincerely,

Jevon

———

Dear Santa,

I want a PS4 i well mack cookies For you. i want a Arle go set. I lieck you santa you ar the best! I want a Fit bit too. thast all that i want.

Sincerely,

Austin

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a good Christmas thank you for geving us presents. I wish I cood see you and your randers but I well be in bed. Merry Christmas.

Sincerely,

Yuna

Dear Santa,

You are the best Santa ever. I will giv you some cookies for you. I hope you come to my hows this Chistmas. I hope steelers is wining on his teem. I have been a good boy. I rilee wont a t-rex.

Sincerely,

James B.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I hope you will come to my house. I will leaves cookeys for you. Cood you give me a flying broastik that I can ride on. It dosint sound very safe but it is all I want for Christmas.

Sincerely,

James M.

Dear Santa,

I will set out coceys and milke. I wont to here your bels. I have ben a Gud Girl. Last year you Brit me a Champlen. Mary Chritmas!

Sincerely,

Ainsley

Dear Santa,

Thank you for seding Rudof to our home. I will not just leave cookis. I will also leave you a cord bord saying. I also whant a magic cit and a chalk bord and suprise thing.

Sincerely,

Emma

———

Dear Santa,

I love you and can I get a Baby Doll alive and a gote car and a capter Book and a to do List and a joire.

Sincerely,

Kadence

Dear Santa,

I wunt a Dof in That is wodreprof That Spras wodre awt of its hole and that dosin hav a fin a it wont a fack oen

Sincerely,

Emy

Dear Santa,

I like yuo and love yuo to yuo Are A good frad because yuo get prassis fru us

Sincerely,

Paxton

Dear Santa,

Win will my elf be at my hous? Win at December will my elf nox Be here. Plese tel me I am on the nise list and plese give me a robotoe.

Sincerely,

Silas



Dear Santa,

I want a 18 inch girl bick Sqwushes magic tree hous books ipad ipod cunputer dooks school play stuf awle beding and sum stuf for my Roomaiwie

Sincerely,

Chloe



Dear Santa,

I want wake trak and gravedigr and i hot will trak and stows 7.

Sincerely,

Devan

Dear Santa,

ShBroches

Pawels

StrBsLagg

Dinstes

Sincerely,

Alexander

Dear Santa,

i wont a re born babey Go bye bye and a iPad i also wont how PJS that are cats and cat ora kiten

Sincerely,

Georgia Kate

Dear Santa,

i want a we you and a lego set the we you and pop the pig and raze car and a 2 doller and more money

Sincerely,

Christian

Dear Santa,

Please bring Me All 55 Magic Tree house Books also bring me a nentendo z DS yarn yoshe

Sincerely,

Ashton



Dear Santa,

I will not Be Bad Because I now i will Get presents IF I am Good.

Sincerely,

Ireland

Dear Santa,

I love how you are kind to others and sweet with gifts to give out you are the best. “I would like a Joyful gift.”

Sincerely,

Evey



Dear Santa,

I like Chrismas I hope I am on the nice list. and if I am I whant a baskitball Goll. if you Give me it. I am gowing to saye thank you

Sincerely,

Josie

Dear Santa,

I waet sum legos Pax and Mutcutro cars and HachBo and Styfen Boz and $.

Sincerely,

Mark

Dear Santa,

I would like a drown for Chirstmas

Love,

Morgan

Dear Santa,

I want a BarBie and a nuther amairrican doll agan I like them. I want BarBie 4 seets. and little Brother for the BarBi Family.

Sincerely,

Braelyn

Dear Santa,

I want a dragon lego set elves. Your elfs are so kute. Just like you. When I think of you it maks me smile.

Sincerely,

Piper

Dear Santa,

I wunt num num truk and a phit Bit and I wunt Fugis a mugs and I wunt a Prowe bord. Just like Mrs. Bobbitt Prowe board.

Sincerely,

Caroline

Dear Santa,

I wot a fazes a lite up sliky and cane in My stogn

Sincerely,

Jeremy



———–

Dear Santa,

Every Christmas you give me everything I want thank you Santa

Sincerely,

Erin

Dear Santa,

I want a hachible on Christmas eve and I want frozen elsa catsle the won that we can sit in and I want two more barbie dolls and mome shopkins I hope you can give me evre thing.

Sincerely,

Lakshita

Dear Santa,

I will lik amy lifte poy. I waent a hachmd. a doll home. os a Froz dall home os I bin a good girl.

Sincerely,

Taelyn

Dear Santa,

You are the best. Do you haf lots uv MAIL? do you haf lots uv Letrs? I sol you at the prad! can you sent jeglbels to mefes. If you can then you can.

Sincerely,

Nathan

Dear Santa,

This is what I want for Christmas some gold and jems and for pepel to get ther wishes.

Sincerely,

Ramcharit

Dear Santa,

I wish if you gave me presints and we all love you and we wish you all have fun and we love you Santa.

Sincerely,

Noel



Dear Santa,

I Love you Santa can you pleases get me a hachbl.

Sincerely,

Brianna

Dear Santa,

I love you so so so mach. I wish you give me a Amercan girl doll some cloths a doll house a wii a hatchelmel a doll camper a tede baer an some books pack of papers and pencels

Sincerely,

Sophia



Dear Santa,

I want a kids crazy cart for christmas because I can get places easily and I wish it was waterprove.

Sincerely,

Advik

Dear Santa,

I love you santa can you bring me a tablt

Sincerely,

Amit

Dear Santa,

I want silly skin and clay and mege Chariz and Ex Pokemon card

Sincerely,

Shaz

Dear Santa,

I want a exbox one and a minecraft game that goes with exbox.

Sincerely,

Mason

Dear Santa,

I love you so much! I wish you will give me a bike. I wish could see you on Christmas.

Sincerely,

Sahana

Dear Santa,

Megu Carzard ex Megu Blastoese Ex Megu vensor with solr beme Megu Bedil Ex whth dubol beme Shadoe Mem two mem.

Sincerely,

Stone



Dear Santa,

i love you and im a good work ino live been bad but pleace give me prezints.

Sincerely,

Cade



Dear Santa,

I want charem u crue for crimis this yere. An a dog stuft anumul. An some charem to pot on a neclis. I love crismis an I Love giting a Elf.

Sincerely,

Emma

Dear Santa,

I am glad that red came and there is sumthing that I rile want it is a toye car that I can get in to like the wan you gave me last chrismis. And I love you santa.

Sincerely,

Kayla

Dear Santa,

Yor elf is siley becuse the uthr day he wus upside down and I wood like for crismis a spase stashin with a rockit and a men with it.

Sincerely,

Max

Dear Santa,

I wus good Santa So good and I like my elf Alx so much.

Sincerely,

Riley



Dear Santa,

I wont you to put a lot of presns undr my crimis tree P.S. my elf is craze His name is Orgiyol Mare Crismis.

Sincerely,

Brandon

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my gift las rer This rer I wot a SoF hope And Wirt toy Thank you.

Sincerely,

Anne

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa I what for Chritsmas is anyting for me and my Family so I’m a Good girl I will Get anying I do not no may Be not.

Sincerely,

Emery

Dear Santa,

how do you make the ranedeaer flye how did you beacume santa how do your elfs stay so still and can give me a picher of you

Sincerely,

Lia



Dear Santa,

how are you Doing? how are the reindeer Doing? I Love you. how did you Become Santa? Do you like candy canes? I love that you Bring me presets! Merr Chrismas

Sincerely,

Ainsley

Dear Santa,

Thank u for giving me what you eve me last year.

Sincerely,

Colton

Dear Santa,

I would like a hatchamel for Christmas1 How are the reindeer doing? Thank you for all the gifts. I love you and Merry Christmas!

Sincerely,

Sydney



————

Dear Santa,

I won’t a puppy and a perret, osmo game, sharpes, Books, one cat. How are you? I’m excited for Christmas. How are the rain deer? I love you Santa so much.

Sincerely,

Allye

Dear Santa,

I won’t a puppy that is rell, osmo pack, shrppes pack, pop to win, flip it. How are you? How are the raindeer? How cold is it at the North Pole?

Sincerely,

Ava

Dear Santa,

I want Black Bead Lair Robo Bat cave and at writer x-box $ elf figure of you what does the North Pole look like.

Sincerely,

Sheperd

Dear Santa,

I love you. I want a ps 4 and a pupy. I want a game.

Sincerely,

Kaleb

Dear Santa,

I wut a rc car lego Minecraft and a halo husky puppy

Sincerely,

Samuel

Dear Santa,

motorcycle guy

diamond

Pokemon

ipad

Lego Minecraft

$1000

Sincerely,

Julian

Dear Santa,

I want for christmas a walkie talkie and a diamond and a elf and a stuffed animal and a cheetah and a teddy bear .

Sincerely,

Lily

Dear Santa,

Can you make me a tablet for Christmas?

Sincerely,

Burhan

Dear Santa,

Can you bring me a xbox 1 and a playstation 4 computer and a nuck nands osmo and cozmo i want a Minecraft story mode.

Sincerely,

Matthew

Dear Santa,

I want a remte contolled helicopter I want a i pad I want $1000 can you wake me to see your reindeers I love you.

Sincerely,

Libby

Dear Santa,

I want a motorcycle and i want $1000 and i osow a knife ihop vat you set this and a noow snack to santa.

Sincerely,

Auggie

Dear Santa,

I want a big cheetah I like Legos I want to see ranedeer

Sincerely,

Julie

Dear Santa,

Is my elf sick? I want a new iphone. I want a troll stocking. more shpkins. $90 Doll house

Sincerely,

Harper

Dear Santa,

I want a xbox and a typewriter and remote contolled speed boat and $1000.

Sincerely,

James

Dear Santa,

I want a whit tiger and more shopkins and a now doll huse.

Sincerely,

Avery

Dear Santa,

I want walkie iphon watch tablet elf play stashen pokemon Ty white tiger more shopkins the wii. My little pony.

Sincerely,

Xiomara

Dear Santa,

I want Lego Minecraft

I want Pokemon moon.

I want wii you.

I want watcho

Sincerely,

Aldo

Dear Santa,

bike a Big teddy bear walkie talk watch remote car dollhouse remote controlled helicopter elf $100 white tiger watch pokemon more shopkins

Sincerely,

Bristol

Dear Santa,

hamster

walkee talkee

Legoes

Watch

whit tiger watch

I want $ for my dads work

Sincerely,

Caroline

Dear Santa,

can you Give me a remote controlled helicopter and pokemon and a car and a ipad and $5000 and a walkie talkie.

Sincerely,

Logan

Dear Santa,

can you make it snow? I bet your workshop is bisy! Can you wake me up so I can see you! I promis I will not tell any one! I loved my pen I got from my elves! I belive in you.

Sincerely,

Catherine Ann

Dear Santa,

Hey Santa how is Roodof and your rainbeer I am glad your reel. I love my Elf I boleev in you and my Elf. I hope have a geat Christmas Santa.

Sincerely,

Braden

Dear Santa,

How old are you? I’m 6 yer old. Is Roodof alive? How is the wether a the North pole? I hope you get this note!

Sincerely,

Elise

Dear Santa,

How is roodoff and all the other raindeer? I hope you have a Good christmas santa! How is Mrs. Claus.

Sincerely,

Michael

Dear Santa,

How is the weather? How is it there? How is Mrs. Claus? Have I been good this year? I like my elf. I love christmas.

Sincerely,

Brinley

Dear Santa,

I wish I could have a Blade Blade Stadem. I also want a pokBol. Thake you for the lefe.

Sincerely,

Luca

Dear Santa,

I love my elf. Can you tell my elf to hide in my room!

Sincerely,

Alex

Dear Santa,

I love Santa. I love Rodof. I want a bike and a wisll.

Love,

Joy

Dear Santa,

I love you becuse you giv all the thinks that I need. Merry Christmas.

Sincerely,

Kirk

Dear Santa,

Get as manny as you want from this cristmas list. I want a jumbo sised jiggly puff stuffed animal, Mega tyranitar pokemon pack, Mega mew twoy pokemon pack, dashand dot

Sincerely,

Henry

Dear Santa,

I would want ear muffs. I been good at home and in school. Merrey Christmas Santa.

Sincerely,

Jackie

Dear Santa,

I want Pokemon for Christmas.

Sincerely,

Joel



Dear Santa,

I wut Pokemon krd I asol want a Pokemon biber. I want Pokemon sun and a deeis.

Sincerely,

Anthony

Dear Santa,

I riuly like you bekus you give us prasants. I wold like a your randeeurs bell. Merry Christmas.

Sincerely,

Nidhi

Dear Santa,

I have bin a good girl. I rally whant a guitar and Kindoll. Marry Crismus to santa.

Sincerely,

Emily

Dear Santa,

I would like a toy phone. a dx. a toy computer new shoes with no shoe strings and a toy that can say HO HO HO. I want pokemon cards.

Sincerely,

Nicholas

Dear Santa,

I want a Bindr of Pokemon cards for Christmas and one giant pack of jubo pokemon cards. I need a cake for my ipad.

Sincerely,

Jaden

Dear Santa,

I want a kity for Christmas I like this lef.

Sincerely,

Leilania



Dear Santa,

I love you and i want a toy and can you give me this toy called Sonic the heghog plz.

Sincerely,

Manny

Dear Santa,

I wish everyone to have a happy new year. I want a beeny boo. and a rubicscube. can I plaes have a ameracan girl.

Sincerely,

Ava

Dear Santa,

I want a doll for cresmes and want a tededar for cresmes too. I love cresmes and I want for cresmes is a socr doll.

Sincerely,

Cata

Dear Santa,

I want shopkins. also the bell if you blev in santa and ipod I want a pikabo also a shopkin bik and a helmet with horns on it

Sincerely,

Jayda

Dear Santa,

I wut to have for chrimis is a grubow tieranchrum pokemon card a gru bow Mega Tyranitar.

Sincerely,

Ethan

Dear Santa,

I wont to have a lego

Sincerely,

Russtin