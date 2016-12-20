New home denied in town’s Historic District

By Graham Sweeney

The Independent



Collierville leaders recently hit the pause button on a proposed new home planned for construction on a prominent lot in town’s most historic neighborhood.

Last week, the town’s Historic District Commission unanimously denied a request for a new residential building on the vacant lot at the corner of W. Poplar Ave. and Walnut Street, across the street from the Collierville Schools Administration Building.

A 3,230-square-foot house was being planned for the .257-acre lot at 121 Poplar, which is owned by James Cox.

The proposed two-story house would be constructed no closer than 41 feet from Poplar and 48 feet from Walnut.

Jaime Groce, town planner, said the architectural style of the new house does not “fall into any of the specific styles commonly found in the Historic District.”

“However, the guidelines are not intended to be overly specific and do not dictate certain designs to owners and designers,” he said.

He added that the traditional southern vernacular design style is “consistent with new construction and area historic houses.”

The house would have driveway access on Walnut. An eight-foot wrap-around porch was also planned for the house. The foundation would be raised with a red brick veneer.

Calling it a “tricky lot” due to a lack of size and its corner exposure, Commissioner Scott Rozanski said the applicant was “trying to fit a lot into a small space.”

He also noted that the proposed road set backs for the house were not comparable to other residences in the neighborhood.

Groce encouraged applicant Darryl Darnall to modify some design aspects of the house and reapply.