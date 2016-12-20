Collierville announces holiday lighting contest winners

The Town Beautiful Commission and the Collierville Parks Recreation and Cultural Arts Department have announced the winners of the 2016 Holiday Lighting Contest.

The winners are as follows: Spirit Award – Randall Tucker at 1744 Campden Drive, Reason for the Season Award – Wesley Blackman at 1339 Ollie Street, Griswold Award – David Brown at 478 Tuscumbia Cove West, and Creative Award – Bowen Family at 627 Royal Pecan Way.

Honorable Mention awards were given to Ben Bertram at 1749 Amber Grove Lane, Steven Wilhelm at 894 Wildbird Cove, Donald Terry at 1312 Conser Street, Emory Brown at 1035 Fair Oaks Drive, and Joe Andrews at 149 Elm Creek Cove.

The response to the Double Decker Bus Holiday Light Tours was incredible, and unfortunately, the demand was more than the new program could accommodate this season.

A map of the 2016 Holiday Lighting Contest entries was created to give everyone an opportunity to take a self-guided tour of the decorated homes. The Google Map can be found at tinyurl.com/ze3cm5t.

On Dec. 17, the town’s Double Decker Bus gave rides around Collierville to view the winning houses.