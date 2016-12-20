Board OKs site plan for new ChemStation building

The Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen has approved the final site plan for ChemStation between Highway 385 and E.Shelby Drive near CCL Label.

Board members approved the 24,200-square-foot building Monday afternoon during a special called meeting.

The applicant did not initially agree to two of the town’s conditions. One such condition was the screening of rooftop air conditioning units.

However, the board was not willing to back down on this condition.

“We require everyone else to screen their units,” said Alderman Maureen Fraser. “I think we need to be consistent.”

Mayor Stan Joyner and Alderman Billy Patton agreed.

“Anything we do to relax that screening sets a precedent,” Joyner noted.

Patton said that if his church was required to screen its units, then the same should required in the case of a “for-profit.”

Board members approved a conditional use permit for ChemStation in July, the soap and light detergent manufacturer plans to move from a site off of E. Brooks Road in Memphis to a future building on nearly two acres on Progress Road east of Highway 72,south of Highway 385 and north of Shelby Drive.

ChemStation makes “environmentally friendly cleaning products and industrial cleaning products.”The site will be accessed from a single curb cut on Progress Road.

The developer will add a sidewalk along the frontage of the property. Most of the building will consist of ware-housing and manufacturing space, with 4,200 square feet dedicated to offices.

ChemStation’s web site maintains that it is an “American owned and operated company that has been a steward of the environment since 1984, creating and maintaining products and conditions that minimize environmental impact. Creating environmentally friendly products and delivering them to refillable containers makes life safer and healthier for everyone.