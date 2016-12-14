St. George’s ‘bunkhouse’ put to use for St. Jude Marathon

Students and families of St. George’s had a unique vantage point along the St. Jude Marathon route on Dec. 3.

The school’s newest facility, a bunkhouse in Memphis that sleeps more than 100, was the site of a school sleep-over on Friday night, as well as a cheering station.

Support of the St. Jude Marathon has become a community service opportunity for the school because of the impact of childhood cancer on two St. George’s families in the past two years.

“This is a perfect example of how we will use this new facility in Midtown to help our students and families fully engage and connect with all the good work being done in the city of Memphis,” said Ross Peters, Head of School.

Students, accompanied by parents, arrived Friday night and spent the evening making posters for the route, watching movies and enjoying the new space.

They were out in force on Saturday morning with posters, banners, and noise-makers in time to cheer the St. Jude runners as they passed the facility.

The Bunkhouse opened earlier this fall and is the result of a joint partnership to support service learning and community engagement in Memphis through collaboration with the Choose901campaign and Serve901 program.

“While the partnership is multi-faceted and includes the development of service learning curriculum, the most visible aspect of the relationship is the facility,” said Peters of the building at 815 N. Mclean Blvd. in the Vollintine/Evergreen neighborhood.