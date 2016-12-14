Collierville police approved for car camera systems, residents named to 14 Boards/Commissions

The Collierville Police Department will be adding 16 new car camera systems to its fleet.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved the $90,620 purchase Monday night during their regularly scheduled meeting.

Six of the camera systems will be paid for as a $32,670 expenditure of the town’s Drug Fund. The rest of the money will come from the General Fund.

The vendor that the town previously used for car cameras now only makes body cameras. So, the department opted to go with Enforcement Video LLS, DBA Watch Guard for $5,445 a camera, which is around $1,000 more than the town paid for the current cameras.

The police department was also approved for $71,638 to customize seven pursuit vehicles. Capt. Sean Williams the new vehicles must be equipped with sirens, light bars, flashing lights, consoles, prisoner partitions, radars and graphics.

Aldermen Maureen Fraser said she had heard past complaints that the vehicles’ flashing lights were too bright. Williams said the newer lights can be dimmed at night to avoid distracting drivers.

In related news:

More than 60 residents were appointed to 14 town Boards and Commissions. Nominations were made during a Dec. 5 work session. Appointments were made Monday night during the regularly scheduled Board meeting.

Arts Council (1-year term) – Mary Jean Smith and Rachelle Maier (Maureen Fraser is Liaison)

Beer Board (1-year term) – James Lawrimore, Michael Lynch, Bill Jones, Terri O’Connor, Hampton Parr, Bill Finney and Scott Tucker

Construction Board of Appeals (1-year term) – Chip Taylor, Vincent Mazzola, David Pulliam, Ricky Banks, Michael Walker, Chris Dickens and Larry Hensley

Design Review Commission (1-year term) – John McCarty, Curtiss Doss, Cassandra Peeler, Sean Whitt, Christine Donhardt and John Lawhon (Tom Allen is Liaison)

Environmental Commission (1-year term) – Courtney Gillespie, Bill Looney, Sheila Bentley, Crystal Warren, Susan Savage, Joshua Balentine and Julie Furr

Heritage Commission (1-year term) – Anurag Epparla (Stan Joyner is Liaison)

Historic District Commission – Michael Walker (5-year term) and Scott Rozanski (1-year term)

Industrial Development Board (6-year term) – Bret Fisher, John Green and Sherrie Scardino

Library Board (3-year term) – Andre Crafford and John Stamm (John Stamps is Liaison)

Parks Advisory Board (1-year term) – Steve Madden, Tammy Townsend, Chris Myers, Dan Lattimore, Chuck Lesnick, Campbell Hawkins, Rachelle Maier and Curt Vaughn (Maureen Fraser is Liaison)

Pension Commission – Gregory Reichert (1-year term) and Dick Gardiner (3-year term)

Planning Commission (1-year term) – David Bradford, Greg Cotton, Jewel Jordan, Mike Tebbe, Scott Rozanski, Cheri Kilmurray, Bradley Rice and Timothy Netherton (John Worley is Liaison)

Town Beautiful Commission (1-year term) – Zachary Hill, Jeffrey Brandon, Jennifer McDonald, Marcus Grandberry, Marla Wilemon, Pamela Coile, Cheryl Lee, Jane Rife, Susan Miller, Kim Norwood, Jerry Thomas, Joe Ennis, Alex Jekels, Julie Ashworth and Lance Hepner

Board of Zoning Appeals (1-year term) – Coach Counts, David Hamilton, Mark Luttrell, Leon Floyd and Lanny Oakes