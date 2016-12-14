Board approves change order to Athletic Club, honors Klevan

The Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen has approved a nearly $59,000 inclusion to the $2.3 million Germantown Athletic Club’s renovation project.

Board members unanimously approved a change order to the second phase of the renovation project Monday night during their regularly scheduled meeting.

Phase two of the project consists of demolition and renovation work to the upper and lower level of the gym and additional spaces.

The change order was necessary due to some unforeseen conditions, including a $17,127 cost increase for new guardrails designed to replace the existing non-compliant guardrails around the walking track.

Built in 1990, the GAC now has more than 12,000 members.

Athletic Club Director Phil Rogers said the $58,575 change order, which is 2.5 percent of the contract, is “well within the industry standard allowed for contingencies.”

In related news:

• Mayor Mike Palazzolo read a heartfelt proclamation for outgoing Alderman David Klevan. Each of the board members added statements regarding their appreciation of his service.

“I can’t put into words how much you’ve done for our community,” said Alderman Rocky Janda.

Palazzolo used a baseball analogy to express his gratitude.

“We put you in the lineup and you produce for the citizens of Germantown,” he said.

“My advice on leaving,” Klevan said at the end of the meeting, “do the right thing for the right reason. Good luck, God speed and thank y’all.”

• Palazzolo read two other proclamations naming Dec. 12 Farmington Elementary School and Houston Middle School Cross Country Teams Day.

The Farmington Elementary girls’ cross country team was undefeated this year, won the 2016 Tennessee State Championship and finished third at Nationals.

The team has won the regional meet for the last three years.

The boys’ team placed second at regionals and eighth at state.

The Houston Middle School teams qualified and competed in the National Championship for the first time in school history.

The 13- to- 14-year-old girls placed ninth in the country and the 11- to- 12-year-old girls placed sixth.