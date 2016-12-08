Last week, Farmington Elementary School sent its students out all across the world ó in a virtual way. Skype-a-thon, a national and annual event, went live at Farmington Elementary School Nov. 29-30. The event, sponsored by Microsoft Educatorís Community, offered teachers easy, canned lesson opportunities with Skype. The event cleverly gave teachers the choice between activities like Mystery Skype, Virtual Field Trips and “Find a Guest Speaker.” Technology Trainer Ashley Smith over a dozen teachers participated in the event, bringing experiences afar right into the classroom. According to Smith, some classes took virtual field trips to Mt. Ranier, Intrepid Air and Space Museum and the World War II Museum while others had more pointed chats about ìamazing alligatorsî or the USS Missouri.

